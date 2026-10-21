Tesla opens UAE bookings for new Roadster with deposits of up to Dh1.02 million
Performance and Thrust variants are available for reservation, while the single-seat Rocket version is offered by invitation only
By Mohammed Al-Akour2 min read
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According to the booking page, reserving the Thrust variant requires an initial payment of Dh20,000, followed by an additional Dh1 million within 10 days. Orders are limited to one car per customer due to limited availability.
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