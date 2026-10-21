Home Business Tesla opens UAE bookings for new Roadster with deposits of up to Dh1.02 million

Tesla opens UAE bookings for new Roadster with deposits of up to Dh1.02 million

Performance and Thrust variants are available for reservation, while the single-seat Rocket version is offered by invitation only

By Mohammed Al-Akour Published: 21 October 2026, 14:37 (UAE) 2 min read Share