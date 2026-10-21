Explained: Why Elon Musk could merge Tesla and SpaceX into a $3.5 trillion tech and space empire
A merger would create a single company at the center of Musk's long-term vision: an integrated technology and manufacturing empire spanning AI, energy, robotics, communications, and transportation on Earth and beyond.Reuters
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File photo: Tesla Cybertrucks are parked outside of a SpaceX installation in Starbase, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2026. (Reuters)
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