Ebola has spread from Congo to 4 other countries. A look at where things stand
Ebola outbreak in Congo spreads to Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and France as WHO calls it the fastest-growing in history, with thousands dead and contact tracing underway in Abuja and NairobiAssociated Press
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A newspaper's front page carrying a headline about a reported Ebola case in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, is displayed at a newspaper stall in Lagos, Nigeria, October 21, 2026. (Reuters)
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