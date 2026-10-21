Home Health Ebola has spread from Congo to 4 other countries. A look at where things stand

Ebola has spread from Congo to 4 other countries. A look at where things stand

Ebola outbreak in Congo spreads to Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and France as WHO calls it the fastest-growing in history, with thousands dead and contact tracing underway in Abuja and Nairobi

Associated Press

Published: 21 October 2026, 14:31 (UAE) 3 min read Share