India overcome New Zealand fightback to win T20 opener
India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a thriller in Christchurch to go 1-0 up, chasing 226 after Samson’s 67, Iyer’s 42 and Dhir’s unbeaten 42 despite Phillips’ 82* leading NZ to 225-4Reuters
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India's Naman Dhir, right, shakes hands with his captain Shreyas Iyer, left, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP)
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