Home SPORTS India overcome New Zealand fightback to win T20 opener

India overcome New Zealand fightback to win T20 opener

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a thriller in Christchurch to go 1-0 up, chasing 226 after Samson’s 67, Iyer’s 42 and Dhir’s unbeaten 42 despite Phillips’ 82* leading NZ to 225-4

Reuters

Published: 22 October 2026, 16:26 (UAE) 2 min read Share