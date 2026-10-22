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    India overcome New Zealand fightback to win T20 opener

    India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a thriller in Christchurch to go 1-0 up, chasing 226 after Samson’s 67, Iyer’s 42 and Dhir’s unbeaten 42 despite Phillips’ 82* leading NZ to 225-4

    ReutersReuters
    2 min read
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    India's Naman Dhir, right, shakes hands with his captain Shreyas Iyer, left, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP)

    India's Naman Dhir, right, shakes hands with his captain Shreyas Iyer, left, following the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP)

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