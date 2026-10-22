Millions of hacking attempts as companies, governments rush to patch PHP flaws
Millions of hacking attempts hit PHP vulnerabilities as companies and governments race to patch critical flaws, suspend services and restore websites worldwide amid rising cyberattack risksReuters
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As companies and governments deployed patches and suspended websites as a precaution, hacking attempts surged into the millions, according to cloud services firm Cloudflare. (Illustration: Reuters)
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