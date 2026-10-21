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    Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay AED50,000 after cheque returned for signature mismatch

    Defendant acknowledged the debt in an electronic request and sought additional time to settle the amount, court says

    By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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    The plaintiff said that the cheque was returned by the bank because the signature did not match, forcing him to file a complaint against the defendant, which resulted in a conviction. (File photo for illustrative purposes only)

    The plaintiff said that the cheque was returned by the bank because the signature did not match, forcing him to file a complaint against the defendant, which resulted in a conviction. (File photo for illustrative purposes only)

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