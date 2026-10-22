Court in UAE grants wife divorce over verbal abuse after 17-year marriage
Appeal ruling awards the mother custody of her two daughters, a Dh30,000 deferred dowry and financial support after finding that her husband’s insults constituted marital harm
By Sumaya Al-Hammadi5 min read
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The court overturned an earlier ruling that had rejected the wife’s request for divorce after accepting witness testimony that she had been subjected to verbal abuse by her husband. Picture used for illustrative purpose
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