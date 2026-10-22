Home UAE Court in UAE grants wife divorce over verbal abuse after 17-year marriage

Court in UAE grants wife divorce over verbal abuse after 17-year marriage

Appeal ruling awards the mother custody of her two daughters, a Dh30,000 deferred dowry and financial support after finding that her husband’s insults constituted marital harm

By Sumaya Al-Hammadi Published: 22 October 2026, 18:35 (UAE) 5 min read Share