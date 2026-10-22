Dubai Municipality activates proactive plans to manage rain and ensure continuity of services
Integrated preparations include round-the-clock monitoring, preventive drainage maintenance, rapid-response teams and coordinated operations with government partnersEmirates247
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The measures include preventive maintenance of stormwater drainage networks, enhanced readiness at wastewater treatment plants, and the mobilisation of specialised field teams, equipment and emergency response systems to safeguard residents, visitors and property during unsettled weather conditions.
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