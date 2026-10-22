Dubai play featuring children with disabilities sends a message: When words fall silent, cooperation speaks
Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children partnered with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination to stage a theatrical production where 10 students used movement, signs and pictures to tell a story about love, peace and teamwork
By Diana Ayoub5 min read
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The work represents an artistic and human experience that celebrates the values of cooperation, love and communication among members of society. Picture credit: Supplied
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