Home UAE Dubai play featuring children with disabilities sends a message: When words fall silent, cooperation speaks

Dubai play featuring children with disabilities sends a message: When words fall silent, cooperation speaks

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children partnered with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination to stage a theatrical production where 10 students used movement, signs and pictures to tell a story about love, peace and teamwork

By Diana Ayoub Published: 22 October 2026, 05:28 (UAE) 5 min read Share