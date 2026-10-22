    Emirates 24|7
    Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 6:30 AM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    UAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrongUAE tourist VAT refund 2026: How to use the new AI-powered platform at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airportsDubai November 2026 events guide: Dubai Fitness Challenge, rides, runs, rowing and Arabian Soul FestUAE instant business licence 2026: Get set up in five minutes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Here’s howWant to dispute a parking fine in Dubai? Here are the steps to follow.UAE labour ban 2026: Who can face a ban, how long does it last and who is exempt?Dubai parking fines: Full list of violations from Dh100 to Dh10,000 and how to payUAE Labour Law: 10 violations that can get you dismissed without noticeGlobal Village by bus: Four RTA routes, stops, timings and Dh12 faresUAE unused annual leave 2026: Can you cash it out, carry it forward or lose it?How to file a domestic worker absconding report in the UAE: MOHRE and GDRFA steps explained7 cybersecurity tips from Dubai Police to protect yourself online, and how to report if something goes wrongDubai Police uncovers fake driving licence scheme exploiting international exchange agreementsWant to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120Dubai Police Cyber Guardian challenge: Find 10 hidden threats on eCrime Hub and win from Friday to SundayFired while on leave? These are your rights as per the UAE Labour LawDubai truck movement restrictions: Full list of roads, ban timings and exemptionsUAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICPAbu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explainedHow to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing times
    UAE

    Dubai play featuring children with disabilities sends a message: When words fall silent, cooperation speaks

    Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children partnered with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination to stage a theatrical production where 10 students used movement, signs and pictures to tell a story about love, peace and teamwork

    By Diana Ayoub5 min read
    Share
    The work represents an artistic and human experience that celebrates the values ​​of cooperation, love and communication among members of society. Picture credit: Supplied

    The work represents an artistic and human experience that celebrates the values ​​of cooperation, love and communication among members of society. Picture credit: Supplied

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    UAE weather forecast: What are convective clouds, and why they’re bringing rain to the UAE this week

    Dubai’s people of determination: A pianist heading to Carnegie Hall, a fish tank entrepreneur, and a unified services app on the way