Dubai to revise speed limits on five major roads from November 1
RTA and Dubai Police will increase speed limits on three roads and reduce them on two following a comprehensive engineering and technical reviewEmirates247
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RTA said the adjustments were made in coordination with Dubai Police and are aligned with the objectives of Dubai’s traffic safety strategy and the indicators of the 2025 Traffic Safety Performance Evaluation Plan.
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