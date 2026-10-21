Hamdan bin Mohammed directs 500 experts to be invited to Dubai Future Week
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed invites 500 experts from key sectors to Dubai Future Week 2026, launching the 500 Future Minds initiative to shape Dubai’s human-centred future with AI, robotics, biotech and advanced computingEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. (File photograph)
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