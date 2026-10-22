Hamdan bin Mohammed mourns Khalifa Al Muhairi: He gave so much to his country and community
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Major General Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Muhairi's decades of service in Dubai Police and his continued support for charitable, educational and community projectsEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai
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