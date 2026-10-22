Home UAE Hamdan bin Mohammed mourns Khalifa Al Muhairi: He gave so much to his country and community

Hamdan bin Mohammed mourns Khalifa Al Muhairi: He gave so much to his country and community

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Major General Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Muhairi's decades of service in Dubai Police and his continued support for charitable, educational and community projects

Emirates247

Published: 22 October 2026, 14:23 (UAE) 1 min read Share