Lana Nusseibeh announces candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General
Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State and Envoy to the UN and EU, has taken a leave of absence from her position in the UAE Government to focus on her candidacyWAM
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Lana Nusseibeh's Vision Statement argues that the UN must become more active in preventing conflict, preserving channels for diplomacy and helping divided parties find practical points of agreement. Picture credit: UN
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