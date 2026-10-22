Home UAE Lana Nusseibeh announces candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General

Lana Nusseibeh announces candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General

Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State and Envoy to the UN and EU, has taken a leave of absence from her position in the UAE Government to focus on her candidacy

WAM

Published: 22 October 2026, 00:22 (UAE) 5 min read Share