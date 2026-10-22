Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Al Ameen Forum 2026 highlighting family’s role in community security

The Forum explores family security, education, youth protection, crisis preparedness and resilience in the digital age

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘The Family: The First Line of Defence in Community Security’, the Forum aims to strengthen the family’s role in safeguarding society, deepen partnerships with government institutions and develop practical recommendations to build aware and resilient generations and promote social stability.