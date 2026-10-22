MoHAP launches 2026-2031 climate health adaptation plan
The plan moves the health system from responding to illness after it occurs to anticipating risks and preventing harm before it reaches the communityWAM
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Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, health authorities and specialised partners, the plan forms part of national efforts to strengthen integration between health and environmental policies. Picture credit: WAM
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