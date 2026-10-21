Parkin renews JLT parking contract with DMCC for 10 years - 2,800 spaces and solar infrastructure planned
Dubai’s largest public parking provider will manage approximately 2,800 paid spaces in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, including 250 motorcycle bays, with state-of-the-art solar-powered infrastructure to be installed under the renewed agreementEmirates247
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Parkin will oversee the day-to-day operations of the parking facilities, including payment of parking fees via its various digital and physical payment channels. Picture credit: Supplied
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