Home UAE Parkin renews JLT parking contract with DMCC for 10 years - 2,800 spaces and solar infrastructure planned

Parkin renews JLT parking contract with DMCC for 10 years - 2,800 spaces and solar infrastructure planned

Dubai’s largest public parking provider will manage approximately 2,800 paid spaces in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, including 250 motorcycle bays, with state-of-the-art solar-powered infrastructure to be installed under the renewed agreement

Emirates247

Published: 21 October 2026, 22:55 (UAE) 2 min read Share