UAE leads Operation Ghost Confrontation: $39 billion in assets seized and 123 million fraud attempts thwarted across 30 countries
The Ministry of Interior-led operation involved 13 international companies and two international organisations, resulting in over 960 arrests - the UN Office on Drugs and Crime commended the UAE’s leadership roleEmirates247
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The Ministry of Interior led Operation Ghost Confrontation, with the participation of 30 countries, 13 international companies, and two international organisations. File photograph
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