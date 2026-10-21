Home UAE UAE leads Operation Ghost Confrontation: $39 billion in assets seized and 123 million fraud attempts thwarted across 30 countries

UAE leads Operation Ghost Confrontation: $39 billion in assets seized and 123 million fraud attempts thwarted across 30 countries

The Ministry of Interior-led operation involved 13 international companies and two international organisations, resulting in over 960 arrests - the UN Office on Drugs and Crime commended the UAE’s leadership role

Emirates247

Published: 21 October 2026, 21:11 (UAE) 2 min read Share