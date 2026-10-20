Home UAE UAE weather forecast: 60km/h dust winds, rain in Fujairah and fog overnight

UAE weather forecast: 60km/h dust winds, rain in Fujairah and fog overnight

Winds of up to 60km/h will stir dust in open areas, convective clouds bring afternoon showers to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, and humidity builds overnight for Wednesday morning fog in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 20 October 2026, 05:57 (UAE) 2 min read Share