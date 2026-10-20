UAE weather forecast: 60km/h dust winds, rain in Fujairah and fog overnight
Winds of up to 60km/h will stir dust in open areas, convective clouds bring afternoon showers to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, and humidity builds overnight for Wednesday morning fog in Dubai and Abu DhabiSanya Nayeem
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In dusty conditions, the NCM advises being prepared by limiting exposure, and ensuring your doors and windows are locked to keep dust out. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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