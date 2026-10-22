UAE weather forecast: What are convective clouds, and why they’re bringing rain to the UAE this week
The NCM shared a cloud-type explainer as showers are forecast for Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi this afternoon. Humidity climbs to 90% overnight with fog likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and SharjahSanya Nayeem
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The NCM shared an educational video yesterday, on the social platform X, highlighting the different shapes of clouds, and what they mean for the day’s weather conditions. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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