Home UAE UAE weather forecast: What are convective clouds, and why they’re bringing rain to the UAE this week

UAE weather forecast: What are convective clouds, and why they’re bringing rain to the UAE this week

The NCM shared a cloud-type explainer as showers are forecast for Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi this afternoon. Humidity climbs to 90% overnight with fog likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 22 October 2026, 05:51 (UAE) Updated: 22 October 2026, 06:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share