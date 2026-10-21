Australian lawmaker loses both legs in vehicle attack as suspect appears in court
Doctors amputated Haines' left leg after the alleged attacker struck her twice with his car. They worked for days to save her right leg but were ultimately unsuccessful.Reuters
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Tributes and flowers outside the electoral office of independent Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who was deliberately struck by a car outside her office on Monday, in Wangaratta, Australia, October 20, 2026. (Reuters)
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