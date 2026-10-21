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Australian lawmaker loses both legs in vehicle attack as suspect appears in court

Doctors amputated Haines' left leg after the alleged attacker struck her twice with his car. They worked for days to save her right leg but were ultimately ⁠unsuccessful.

Reuters

Published: 21 October 2026, 10:48 (UAE) 3 min read Share