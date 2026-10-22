Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Greek Prime Minister attend UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens
The forum explored opportunities to expand trade and investment partnerships between the two countries, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologiesWAM
3 min read
Share
The event seeks to strengthen engagement between the two nations’ business communities, identify opportunities for cooperation and translate them into partnerships and transformative projects that support sustainable economic growth in both countries. Picture credit: WAM
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: