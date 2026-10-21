Home World European government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble

European government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble

Dutch, French, Danish, and Finnish governments yank sites offline as hackers exploit weaknesses. PHP developers say fix is now ​live, prompting scramble to update sites across the web

Reuters

Published: 21 October 2026, 23:06 (UAE) 4 min read Share