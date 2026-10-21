European government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble
Dutch, French, Danish, and Finnish governments yank sites offline as hackers exploit weaknesses. PHP developers say fix is now live, prompting scramble to update sites across the webReuters
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A screen displays the unavailable French government website, info.gouv.fr, as cyber agencies warn that websites may be taken offline while PHP prepares a critical fix, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. Picture credit: Reuters
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