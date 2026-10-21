Malaysia bans civil servants from using Waze, citing links to Israel
Malaysia bans civil servants from using Waze over alleged Israel links, citing data security concerns as PM Anwar Ibrahim urges use of local mapping app TuJu insteadReuters
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Malaysia's Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said all civil servants would now be barred from using Waze, according to a letter dated Tuesday and addressed to the heads of government agencies. (Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)
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