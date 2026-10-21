OpenAI to sell its top models on Google Cloud in latest enterprise push
Frontier AI models including GPT-6 Astra and Codex will be offered via Google Cloud Model Garden, enabling enterprise purchases through Marketplace, regulated-industry access controls, and expanding distribution beyond Microsoft to AWS and GoogleReuters
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Alphabet's Google has become the latest major hyperscaler to offer OpenAI models to its customers, after OpenAI’s exclusive distribution arrangement with Microsoft expired in April. (Reuters)
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