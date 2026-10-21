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    Technology

    OpenAI to sell its top models on Google Cloud in latest enterprise push

    Frontier AI models including GPT-6 Astra and Codex will be offered via Google Cloud Model Garden, enabling enterprise purchases through Marketplace, regulated-industry access controls, and expanding distribution beyond Microsoft to AWS and Google

    ReutersReuters
    2 min read
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    Alphabet's Google has become the latest major hyperscaler to offer OpenAI models to its customers, after OpenAI’s ‌exclusive distribution arrangement with Microsoft expired in April. (Reuters)

    Alphabet's Google has become the latest major hyperscaler to offer OpenAI models to its customers, after OpenAI’s ‌exclusive distribution arrangement with Microsoft expired in April. (Reuters)

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