Home Technology OpenAI to sell its top models on Google Cloud in latest enterprise push

OpenAI to sell its top models on Google Cloud in latest enterprise push

Frontier AI models including GPT-6 Astra and Codex will be offered via Google Cloud Model Garden, enabling enterprise purchases through Marketplace, regulated-industry access controls, and expanding distribution beyond Microsoft to AWS and Google

Reuters

Published: 21 October 2026, 16:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share