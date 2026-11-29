WhatsApp to let travellers buy and install eSIMs without leaving the app
New feature will help international travellers stay connected on their existing WhatsApp number without relying on local SIM cards or roamingEmirates247
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The new feature was announced by WhatsApp in an official blog post on November 26. The company said users will be able to purchase and install a travel data eSIM in just a few taps without leaving WhatsApp. Picture used for illustrative purpose only.
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