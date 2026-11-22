Dubai Future Week showcases 100 healthcare innovations from universities worldwide
Projects include lower-cost vaccine technology, a menopause hormone patch, heat-stress protection and tools to predict recovery and biological age
By Emad El-Din Khalil4 min read
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Researchers and students from universities and institutes around the world showcased nearly 100 projects at the “Dubai Future Solutions - Innovations for Humanity” exhibition during Dubai Future Week 2026.
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