Home Technology ‘I had AI write my breakup text’: Why people feel guilty using ChatGPT for personal messages

‘I had AI write my breakup text’: Why people feel guilty using ChatGPT for personal messages

From birthday tributes and love letters to breakup texts and wedding vows, the growing use of AI for personal communication is raising questions about authenticity, trust and human connection.

Associated Press

Published: 17 November 2026, 16:05 (UAE) 3 min read Share