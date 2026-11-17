‘I had AI write my breakup text’: Why people feel guilty using ChatGPT for personal messages
From birthday tributes and love letters to breakup texts and wedding vows, the growing use of AI for personal communication is raising questions about authenticity, trust and human connection.Associated Press
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As more people turn to a chatbot to write emails or handle mundane tasks, it raises the question: Does using it for personal messages cross a line? (Andrew Neel / Unsplash)
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