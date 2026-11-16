Space42 begins production of ThurayaTwo satellite smartphone

Next-generation device will combine satellite connectivity with 4G and 5G services and is planned for UAE launch in Q4 2027

ThurayaTwo will combine connectivity through Space42’s geostationary satellite network, offering satellite data speeds of up to 120 kbps, with access to terrestrial 4G and 5G services. It is designed to support individuals and organisations in areas where terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unreliable, providing data services and voice calls through smartphone applications.