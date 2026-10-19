Home Business DIP Holding announces IPO of 20% stake and plans Dubai Financial Market listing

DIP Holding announces IPO of 20% stake and plans Dubai Financial Market listing

Dubai Investments PJSC will offer 1.74 billion existing shares in DIP Holding, with listing expected on or around 11th November 2026

WAM

Published: 19 October 2026, 12:26 (UAE) 3 min read Share