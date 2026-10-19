DIP Holding announces IPO of 20% stake and plans Dubai Financial Market listing
Dubai Investments PJSC will offer 1.74 billion existing shares in DIP Holding, with listing expected on or around 11th November 2026WAM
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DIP Holding is a DIFC-incorporated public company and the sole shareholder of Dubai Investments Park Development Company (DIPDC), which operates DIP, a 23 million sqm infrastructure-like ground rent and services platform offering long-term, infrastructure-enabled ground leases to tenants across logistics, industrial, residential and commercial uses. WAM
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