Dubai and HSBC explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in banking and investment
Meeting highlights Dubai’s growing role as a global financial hub and the ambitions of the D33 agenda
2 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC, at His Highness’s office in Dubai.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: