Home Business Dubai’s GDP reaches AED 473 billion in H1 2026 as financial, health and construction sectors grow

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED 473 billion in H1 2026 as financial, health and construction sectors grow

Strategic sectors continued to expand in the first half of 2026, reinforcing the diversity and resilience of Dubai’s economy amid changes in the global economic environment

Emirates247

Published: 18 October 2026, 09:54 (UAE) 7 min read Share