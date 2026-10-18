Dubai’s GDP reaches AED 473 billion in H1 2026 as financial, health and construction sectors grow
Strategic sectors continued to expand in the first half of 2026, reinforcing the diversity and resilience of Dubai’s economy amid changes in the global economic environmentEmirates247
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The results reflect continued growth across a range of strategic sectors and activities, led by financial and insurance activities, human health and social work, information and communication, and construction. Picture: WAM
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