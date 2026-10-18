Hamdan bin Mohammed commends DIEZ for record AED246 billion trade performance in H1 2026
DIEZ records 17% growth in trade across its three economic zones, marking its sixth consecutive record first-half performanceEmirates247
4 min read
Share
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, commended the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) for achieving another record trade performance in the first half of 2026.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: