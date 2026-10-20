UAE business aviation growth creates new opportunities in maintenance and fleet management
Rising business jet activity is increasing demand for aircraft readiness, connectivity and specialised support services across the region
By Luay Abdullah3 min read
Share
According to Honeywell Aerospace's Global Business Aviation Outlook 2026, business jet departures in the UAE increased by 102.2 per cent over five years, reaching 5,475 flights. Picture used or illustrative purpose.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: