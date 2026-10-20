UAE real estate 2026: Demand is rising, offers are diversifying and new investors are entering the market
Industry experts point to Sharjah’s 14% transaction growth and Dubai’s Dh574 billion in nine-month deals as evidence that growing property offers reflect competitiveness rather than softening demand
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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The number of real estate sales contracts registered in Sharjah reached approximately 14,000 last year. File photograph.
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