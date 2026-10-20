Home Business UAE real estate 2026: Demand is rising, offers are diversifying and new investors are entering the market

UAE real estate 2026: Demand is rising, offers are diversifying and new investors are entering the market

Industry experts point to Sharjah’s 14% transaction growth and Dubai’s Dh574 billion in nine-month deals as evidence that growing property offers reflect competitiveness rather than softening demand

By Ahmed Al-Sherbini Published: 20 October 2026, 06:05 (UAE) 3 min read Share