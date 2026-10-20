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    UAE real estate 2026: Demand is rising, offers are diversifying and new investors are entering the market

    Industry experts point to Sharjah’s 14% transaction growth and Dubai’s Dh574 billion in nine-month deals as evidence that growing property offers reflect competitiveness rather than softening demand

    By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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    The number of real estate sales contracts registered in Sharjah reached approximately 14,000 last year. File photograph.

    The number of real estate sales contracts registered in Sharjah reached approximately 14,000 last year. File photograph.

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