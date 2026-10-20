Home Health Weight-loss drug users turn to supplements to manage side effects

Weight-loss drug users turn to supplements to manage side effects

GLP-1 users increasingly turn to supplements to ease Ozempic and Wegovy side effects, driving booming sales on TikTok as doctors warn of safety risks and US regulators consider tighter FDA oversight

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 11:10 (UAE) 5 min read Share