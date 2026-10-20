Weight-loss drug users turn to supplements to manage side effects
GLP-1 users increasingly turn to supplements to ease Ozempic and Wegovy side effects, driving booming sales on TikTok as doctors warn of safety risks and US regulators consider tighter FDA oversightReuters
Growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy is driving increased demand for supplements including fibre, protein, collagen and electrolytes, while regulators and health experts raise concerns about oversight of the rapidly expanding market. Image for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash)