Veradermics' oral minoxidil pill shown to boost hair growth in late-stage study
Veradermics says its oral minoxidil pill VDPHL01 boosted hair growth in men with pattern hair loss in a late-stage study, beating placebo at six months with no serious side effectsReuters
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The company was testing its oral minoxidil formulation, called VDPHL01, in over 500 men with mild-to-moderate hair loss pattern. (Photo by Patient Perfect on Unsplash)
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