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    Health

    Veradermics' oral minoxidil pill shown to boost hair growth in late-stage study

    Veradermics says its oral minoxidil pill VDPHL01 boosted hair growth in men with pattern hair loss in a late-stage study, beating placebo at six months with no serious side effects

    ReutersReuters
    1 min read
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    The company was testing its oral minoxidil formulation, called VDPHL01, in over 500 men with mild-to-moderate hair loss pattern. (Photo by Patient Perfect on Unsplash)

    The company was testing its oral minoxidil formulation, called VDPHL01, in over 500 men with mild-to-moderate hair loss pattern. (Photo by Patient Perfect on Unsplash)

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