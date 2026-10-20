Home Health Veradermics' oral minoxidil pill shown to boost hair growth in late-stage study

Veradermics' oral minoxidil pill shown to boost hair growth in late-stage study

Veradermics says its oral minoxidil pill VDPHL01 boosted hair growth in men with pattern hair loss in a late-stage study, beating placebo at six months with no serious side effects

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 11:03 (UAE) 1 min read Share