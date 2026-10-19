Home SPORTS Dubai Sports Council launches 2026-2027 sports events calendar featuring more than 500 events

Dubai Sports Council launches 2026-2027 sports events calendar featuring more than 500 events

Annual calendar, launched in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority, features more than 80 international tournaments and championships, with event information available through the DubaiNow application

Emirates247

Published: 19 October 2026, 18:09 (UAE) Updated: 19 October 2026, 18:29 (UAE) 3 min read Share