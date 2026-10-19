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    SPORTS

    Dubai Sports Council launches 2026-2027 sports events calendar featuring more than 500 events

    Annual calendar, launched in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority, features more than 80 international tournaments and championships, with event information available through the DubaiNow application

    Emirates247Emirates247
    3 min read
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    The new calendar includes more than 500 events, including over 80 international tournaments and championships that support the continued growth of the sports sector in line with international standards and best practices.

    The new calendar includes more than 500 events, including over 80 international tournaments and championships that support the continued growth of the sports sector in line with international standards and best practices.

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