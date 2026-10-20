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    Svitolina announces end of marriage to Monfils as Ukrainian cites toll of war

    Elina Svitolina announces separation from Gael Monfils, citing the emotional toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as the couple asks for privacy while prioritizing daughter Skai amid her WTA Finals qualification

    ReutersReuters
    2 min read
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    Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina in action during their US Open mixed doubles semi-final against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Flushing Meadows, New York, on August 26, 2026. (Reuters)

    Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina in action during their US Open mixed doubles semi-final against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Flushing Meadows, New York, on August 26, 2026. (Reuters)

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