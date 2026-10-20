Svitolina announces end of marriage to Monfils as Ukrainian cites toll of war
Elina Svitolina announces separation from Gael Monfils, citing the emotional toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as the couple asks for privacy while prioritizing daughter Skai amid her WTA Finals qualificationReuters
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Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina in action during their US Open mixed doubles semi-final against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Flushing Meadows, New York, on August 26, 2026. (Reuters)
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