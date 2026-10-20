Home SPORTS Svitolina announces end of marriage to Monfils as Ukrainian cites toll of war

Svitolina announces end of marriage to Monfils as Ukrainian cites toll of war

Elina Svitolina announces separation from Gael Monfils, citing the emotional toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as the couple asks for privacy while prioritizing daughter Skai amid her WTA Finals qualification

Reuters

Published: 20 October 2026, 09:20 (UAE) 2 min read Share