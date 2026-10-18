Home UAE Guide UAE unused annual leave 2026: Can you cash it out, carry it forward or lose it?

UAE unused annual leave 2026: Can you cash it out, carry it forward or lose it?

You’re entitled to cash payment for unused annual leave when your employment ends, and can carry forward up to half your annual entitlement. Here’s what the UAE Labour Law actually says about your options

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 18 October 2026, 18:12 (UAE) 3 min read Share