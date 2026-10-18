UAE unused annual leave 2026: Can you cash it out, carry it forward or lose it?
You’re entitled to cash payment for unused annual leave when your employment ends, and can carry forward up to half your annual entitlement. Here’s what the UAE Labour Law actually says about your optionsSanya Nayeem
3 min read
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The UAE Labour Law also has provisions for carrying forward unused leave into your next year of service. However, it comes with certain caveats. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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