Home UAE A new high for adventure seekers as Bungee at Yas Bay opens on Yas Island

A new high for adventure seekers as Bungee at Yas Bay opens on Yas Island

Whether guests are looking to push their limits, tick off a bucket-list experience or simply see Yas Bay Waterfront from a completely new perspective, Bungee at Yas Bay offers an exhilarating journey from start to finish

WAM

Published: 19 October 2026, 22:12 (UAE) 2 min read Share