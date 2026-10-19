A new high for adventure seekers as Bungee at Yas Bay opens on Yas Island
Whether guests are looking to push their limits, tick off a bucket-list experience or simply see Yas Bay Waterfront from a completely new perspective, Bungee at Yas Bay offers an exhilarating journey from start to finishWAM
Launching from a 50-metre platform overlooking the waterfront, the new attraction delivers a thrilling experience that combines breathtaking views, adrenaline-fuelled excitement and an unforgettable challenge. Picture credit: WAM