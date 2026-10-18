Abdullah Jassim builds skills for the workplace after overcoming challenges with family and community support
The 20-year-old high-school graduate with Down syndrome is pursuing vocational and administrative training as he works towards employment and greater independence
By Maryam Fayrouz3 min read
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Abdullah Jassim during his graduation ceremony. Abdullah’s academic success reflects the support he received from his mother and those around him, particularly his school.
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