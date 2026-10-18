Home UAE Abdullah Jassim builds skills for the workplace after overcoming challenges with family and community support

Abdullah Jassim builds skills for the workplace after overcoming challenges with family and community support

The 20-year-old high-school graduate with Down syndrome is pursuing vocational and administrative training as he works towards employment and greater independence

By Maryam Fayrouz Published: 18 October 2026, 10:59 (UAE) 3 min read Share