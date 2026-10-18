Abu Dhabi court awards influencer AED 20,000 over unauthorised TikTok and Snapchat video
The court rejected the influencer’s AED 450,000 compensation claim for material damages after finding no evidence of financial losses
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
Share
The court said the documents established that the defendant had been convicted of publishing video material featuring the plaintiff after filming him without his consent. The civil court was therefore bound by the criminal judgment regarding the occurrence of the act and its attribution to the defendant.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: