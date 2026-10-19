Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh100,000 to family of worker who drowned on the job
The compensation covers material and moral damages suffered by the worker’s mother, wife and children following the fatal workplace accident
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court noted that an inheritance certificate showed that the deceased was survived by his mother, wife and children. It also stated that, under the law, a husband is responsible for his wife’s maintenance and a father for the maintenance of his minor children.
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