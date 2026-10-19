Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh133,000 in gold investment dispute
The defendant was also ordered to pay Dh5,000 in compensation after the court found that the outstanding amount remained unpaid
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court found that the defendant’s denial of the investment relationship and his assertion that other financial transfers had taken place were not supported by evidence sufficient to alter the outcome of the case or establish that the outstanding amount had been repaid.
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