AccessAbilities Expo strengthens efforts of public and private sectors to boost inclusion with its focus on innovation
The three-day exhibition will see the launch of one of the largest awareness campaigns of its kind, reaching millions of people worldwideEmirates247
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The AAE-2026 has attracted extensive participation from government entities and private sector organisations showcasing the latest technological advancements and rehabilitation solutions aimed at fostering more inclusive communities. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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