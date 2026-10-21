Home UAE Advertising in Dubai? The new municipality guide bans these phrases, images and clothing standards on billboards

Advertising in Dubai? The new municipality guide bans these phrases, images and clothing standards on billboards

The Dubai Municipality advertising guide prohibits medical miracle claims, discount exaggerations, inappropriate clothing and non-citizens wearing Emirati national dress - with Arabic required to be more prominent than English in all ads

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 21 October 2026, 03:58 (UAE) 7 min read Share