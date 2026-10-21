Advertising in Dubai? The new municipality guide bans these phrases, images and clothing standards on billboards
The Dubai Municipality advertising guide prohibits medical miracle claims, discount exaggerations, inappropriate clothing and non-citizens wearing Emirati national dress - with Arabic required to be more prominent than English in all ads
By Emad El-Din Khalil7 min read
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The guide prohibits non-citizens from wearing the Emirati national dress in advertisements, or using it in a vulgar manner or in inappropriate situations and places. Picture credit: Supplied
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