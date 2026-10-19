Al Ameen Forum 2026 to explore family’s role as first line of defence in community security

Expo City Dubai and Disney+ team up for Winter City festive experience from 11 December

UAE warns online insults and defamation can lead to fines of up to AED 500,000

Dubai Opera marks 10 years with plans to expand performances and regional voices

Zayed bin Mohamed appoints Marwah Fadel as first Director-General of Community-Managed Virtual Authority

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh100,000 to family of worker who drowned on the job