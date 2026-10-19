Al Ameen Forum 2026 to explore family’s role as first line of defence in community security
Forum held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed will bring together government leaders, experts, parents and young people on 22 OctoberEmirates247
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The Al Ameen Forum brings together decision-makers and representatives from security, military, educational, social and technology institutions, alongside researchers, experts, parents and young people.
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