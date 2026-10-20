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    Awqaf Dubai launches AED73 million endowment shopping centre in Hind City

    Developed in collaboration with Voco Investments, the project is expected to generate sustainable returns to support mosque affairs across Dubai

    Emirates247Emirates247
    2 min read
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    The shopping centre will be built on a 90,400-square-foot plot and will comprise two floors with 40 retail outlets. The project is designed to generate sustainable returns in support of designated endowment purposes. Construction costs are estimated at AED50 million, while the land is valued at AED23 million.

    The shopping centre will be built on a 90,400-square-foot plot and will comprise two floors with 40 retail outlets. The project is designed to generate sustainable returns in support of designated endowment purposes. Construction costs are estimated at AED50 million, while the land is valued at AED23 million.

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