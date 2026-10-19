Car finance or lease-to-own? Etihad Credit Bureau clarifies the difference
Licensed UAE financing institutions check customers’ credit histories before granting financing, while lease-to-own agreements are not loans
By Amal Al-Minshawi3 min read
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Etihad Credit Bureau said a credit inquiry is an important step in assessing financing applications because it allows financing institutions to review available credit information about a customer, including existing financial obligations and payment history. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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