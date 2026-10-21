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    DoH publishes AI Clinician Framework to guide responsible research into AI clinician systems

    The world-first regulatory framework sets out how AI clinician systems may ultimately be authorised to perform activities that would otherwise require a licensed clinician

    WAMWAM
    2 min read
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    The framework forms part of DoH’s strategy for AI-enabled health innovation, supporting research environments where frontier innovations can be studied safely. Picture credit: WAM

    The framework forms part of DoH’s strategy for AI-enabled health innovation, supporting research environments where frontier innovations can be studied safely. Picture credit: WAM

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